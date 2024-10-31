Western envoys concerned about arrests and disappearances as Kenya takes UN rights council seat

NAIROBI (AP) — Western envoys in Kenya have raised concerns over reports of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances and urged for swift investigations as the country takes up its seat in the United Nations Human Rights Council. In a joint statement on Thursday, the nine ambassadors and high commissioners said they “will support Kenya in corralling the political will necessary to effect change.” Human rights groups have accused the authorities in Kenya of arbitrary arrests and detentions of critics while several people have been reported missing and, in some cases, their mutilated bodies discovered days later. Kenya was among several African countries that were elected to the U.N human rights council on Oct. 9.

