Peeking behind the curtain: News outlets are conscious of the need to explain election reporting

NEW YORK (AP) — At The Associated Press, election night is a massive undertaking, with thousands of people involved in counting the vote nationwide and calling winners and losers. Yet between the spread of misinformation and opinion polls that show a growing mistrust of the media, the AP — and other news outlets — have learned that it’s important to show your work. There’s an even greater priority this year on trying to explain what goes into election night coverage, particularly the factors used in determining when individual elections can be decided one way or another. Just as important heading into an expected close contest: letting people know why determinations can’t be made.

