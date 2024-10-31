Lebanon’s detained former central bank governor faces new corruption charge

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge has charged the country’s detained former central bank governor with illicit enrichment and issued an arrest warrant. The warrant issued for Riad Salameh on Thursday is the second in less than two months. Salameh was charged by the judge over an apartment that was rented in France to be a substitute for the central bank if needed. The embattled Salameh is also in the midst of several other cases against him, both locally and internationally. France, Germany, and Luxembourg are also investigating Salameh and close associates over alleged illicit enrichment and the laundering of $330 million.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.