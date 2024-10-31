Germany orders 3 Iranian consulates to shut after an Iranian German prisoner is executed

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has ordered the closure of all three Iranian consulates in the country in response to the execution of Iranian German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd, who lived in the United States and was kidnapped in Dubai in 2020 by Iranian security forces. Sharmahd was put to death in Iran on Monday on terrorism charges, according to the Iranian judiciary. That followed a 2023 trial that Germany, the U.S. and international rights groups dismissed as a sham. Thursday’s decision to close the Iranian consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich leaves the Islamic Republic with only its embassy in Berlin.

