Colorado governor works to remedy leak of voting system passwords

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says that the state is providing aircraft and vehicles to help with changing voting system passwords that were accidentally leaked on a state website. The passwords were mistakenly left on a spreadsheet on the secretary of state’s website for months. Local, state and federal agencies are coordinating to change passwords and review access logs to ensure no tampering has been done. The Colorado County Clerks Association says that because of all the safeguards in place and the remediation effort, they can say with confidence that the state’s elections are secure.

