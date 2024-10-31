Attackers set fire to the headquarters of a Bangladesh party that backed ousted leader Sheikh Hasina

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Attackers have set fire to the headquarters of a Bangladesh party that supported the country’s ousted leader Sheikh Hasina. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on the Jatiya Party offices on Thursday night in Bangladesh’s capital. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the attack. Separately, a prominent leader of a student protest movement that led to Hasina’s ouster in August said the Jatiya Party should be “destroyed” for its support of Hasina’s former government. The party is Bangladesh’s third largest and was founded by former military dictator H.M. Ershad in the 1980s. Since Hasina’s ouster, an interim government is running the country.

