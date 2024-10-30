UN General Assembly condemns the US economic embargo of Cuba for a 32nd year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for a 32nd year after its foreign minister strongly criticized the Biden administration and expressed hope a new U.S. president would end it. The vote Wednesday in the 193-member world body was 187-2 with only the United States and Israel against the resolution, and one abstention. It tied the record for support for the Caribbean nation first reached in 2019 and again last year. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez blamed the U.S. government’s “maximum pressure policy” aimed at depriving Cuba of the imported fuel it relies on for a widespread blackout this month. The U.S. pointed to political prisoners detained in Cuba.

