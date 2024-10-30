SPECIAL REPORT: Is the Yuma Territorial Prison haunted?

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Is downtown Yuma really haunted? We're creepin' it real with us to see if it's haunted and if visitors are in for a trick or a treat.

The Yuma Territorial Prison was voted the 2nd Best Haunted Destination by USA Today’s Readers’ Choice. Vistors have come from around the country to find out if this place is really haunted.

“That inspires paranormal investigators to come to the Territorial Prison from across the country, from around the globe, to come to the gates of the Territorial Prison to see what prisoners still lurk inside these cells today," said Yuma Territorial Prison manager Yanna Kruse.

We first stopped at the famous dark cell.

“This was a place in many cases, solitary confinement. It was pitch black and a prisoner could stay in the dark cell for a day a week of month or months, depending on the infraction involved," said Kruse, "And we enjoy having our visitors come and see if they feel or see anyone among us."

Beyond the prison walls, many haunted cells, and ghostly residents, there’s one more eerie space they say the prisoners still roam around the prison cemetery.

"111 prisoners passed away during incarceration and 104 of them are still here today buried beneath these rocks," said Kruse.

And with all the ghost stories passed down over centuries, Kruse says "It certainly does make one curious, and we encourage everyone to come out to the Territorial Prison and find out for themselves. Is this place haunted?"

If you wanna check out this haunted space yourself, the prison will have a skeleton hunt from 7-10 p.m. on Halloween night.