San Luis students earn recognition in Indianapolis science fair

By ,
Published 5:17 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis High School future farmers of America students earned silver medals at the 2024 national FFA Agri-Science Fair in Indianapolis.

Joseph Tornero and Salvador Cabrera presented research on mesquite tree reproduction, comparing sexual versus asexual methods.

The team placed seventh in the plant science division last week, winning silver medals and marking the first-ever national FFA award for, not only san Luis High School, but for Yuma Union High School District overall. 

