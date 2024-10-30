North Korea test-launches a suspected long-range missile designed to strike US, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says that North Korea has test-launched a suspected log-range missile designed to strike the continental U.S. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says it detected a ballistic missile launch from North Korea’s capital region on Thursday. It says the weapon was launched on a high angle and it was suspected to be a long-range ballistic missile. If confirmed, it’s North Korea’s first test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile since December 2023. U.S. officials earlier warned that North Korean troops in Russian uniforms are heading toward Ukraine.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.