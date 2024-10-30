New law makes dueling presidential transitions possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presidential transition process has been built on tradition and bipartisanship. It exploded into a point of political contention four years ago, after then-President Donald Trump made baseless claims to dispute his loss and his government delayed kicking off the transition process for weeks. This year, a new law is meant to start the transition sooner, no matter who wins. But, if neither major party candidate concedes after Election Day, the updated rules allow both sides to get additional government funding and logistical support to begin working toward transitioning to power. That could lead to both Kamala Harris and Trump potentially assembling dueling, governments-in-waiting for weeks.

