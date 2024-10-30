Massachusetts ratepayers to pay extra $512M for transmission line for Canadian hydropower

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three Massachusetts utilities and a transmission line developer have agreed to pass along $512 million in added costs to Massachusetts ratepayers for an electric transmission project in western Maine. The power transmission line will allow Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid. The project’s cost grew from $1 billion to at least $1.5 billion because of inflation and delays caused by opponents. Proponents said the project aimed at providing enough clean energy to power 1 million homes still represents a good deal. The Massachusetts Legislature to give its approval late last year for most of the added costs to be passed on to ratepayers.

