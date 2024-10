YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has issued a notification regarding 53-year-old Jess Ragsdale, who is living at 13881 S. Avenue 7 E

He's described as 6'2", 260 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

YCSO says Ragsdale pleaded guilty in 2015 on one count of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 84 months in prison.

Ragsdale has a high risk to offend, according to YPD.