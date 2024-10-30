Hezbollah chief says group will hold out in its war with Israel for ‘suitable’ cease-fire terms

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah’s newly named leader Naim Kassem has said in his first public comments that the militant group will keep fighting in its ongoing war with Israel until it is offered cease-fire terms it deems acceptable. “If the Israelis decide to stop the aggression, we say that we accept, but according to the conditions that we see as suitable,” Kassem said, speaking from an undisclosed location in a pre-recorded televised address. “We will not beg for a cease fire as we will continue (fighting)… no matter how long it takes.” The speech comes as international mediators have launched a new push for negotiated cease-fires in Lebanon and Gaza.

