Behind the scenes of Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive

KYMA
By
Published 11:38 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive Event returns for 2024!

The event is held to help provide meals for families in need in time for Thanksgiving. All proceeds will go to the Crossroads Mission and to local veterans.

Being held on November 1, the event will be at all Yuma area Walmart stores starting at 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to Crossroads the items that they need the most is canned vegetables and they need about 1,500 deserts as they serve about 1,500 each of the three days, the two days before Thanksgiving and day of Thanksgiving.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

