A mother intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her 2 children, police say

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — New York state police say a 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and a 5-month-old. Search and rescue efforts have been unsuccessful. Authorities on Wednesday say they responded to the area around 9 p.m. Monday and determined the family went over a safety rail on Luna Island. The small island sits between the American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls that, along with the Horseshoe Falls, make up the popular tourist draw. State police say the investigation determined it was an intentional act. Authorities are using unmanned aircraft and underwater units in the investigation.

