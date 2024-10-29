Toffoli scores 3rd-period goal to lift Sharks to 4-2 win over Kings

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Jake Walman had his second straight 3-point game, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Tuesday night for their second straight win after going winless through their first nine games.

Walman scored one goal and had two assists, Fabian Zetterlund scored a key third-period goal, and William Eklund added an empty-netter. Walman had three assists in Monday’s 5-4 overtime victory over Utah.

Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek had 26 saves.

Akil Thomas and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings and David Rittich turned back 17 shots.

Takeaways

The Kings, who were seeking their fifth win in six games, were without star forward Kevin Fiala, who was scratched after missing a meeting, a team protocol violation.

Forward Ethan Cardwell made his NHL debut Tuesday, logging just under 12 minutes of ice time after the Sharks recalled the 22-year-old from the San Jose Barracuda earlier in the day. San Jose placed forward Ty Dellandrea on the injured list earlier in a corresponding move.

Key moment

Toffoli scored his sixth goal of the season on a backhander with just under nine minutes left in the game to break a 2-2 tie and put San Jose on top for good. Walman assisted.

Key stat

The teams were a combined O for 10 on power plays. The Kings failed to capitalize on six man-up opportunities and the Sharks four.

Up Next

The Kings host Vegas on Wednesday night, and San Jose hosts Chicago on Thursday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl