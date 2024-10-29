Attack on a health center dealing with polio in northwestern Pakistan kills a police officer

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say militants attacked a health center used in an ongoing anti-polio campaign in the country’s northwest, triggering a shootout that left a police officer dead. Three of the attackers were also killed in the exchange. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Orakzai, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban. A local police official said the attack happened on Tuesday morning as health workers were gathering at the facility. He said no polio worker was harmed in the attack. Pakistan this week launched another nationwide polio drive to vaccinate 45 million children against polio after a surge in new cases.

