San Luis mayor to host meet & greet with Ruben Gallego

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis, Arizona Mayor Nieves Riedel will be hosting a meet & greet event with Congressman Ruben Gallego on Tuesday, October 29.

The event will be at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center at 1015 N. Main Street, San Luis, Arizona at 10:30 a.m.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Congressman Ruben Gallego to the City of San Luis,” stated Mayor Nieves Riedel. “This meet and greet is about fostering connections within our community and finding solutions that benefit everyone."