Dodgers hold off Yankees for 3-0 World Series lead, can clinch title with win Tuesday night
NEW YORK (AP) — Dodgers hold off Yankees for 3-0 World Series lead, can clinch title with win Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Dodgers hold off Yankees for 3-0 World Series lead, can clinch title with win Tuesday night.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.