US voters concerned about post-election violence and efforts to overturn the results: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that American voters are approaching the presidential election with deep unease about what could follow. They are worried about the potential for political violence, attempts to overturn the results and the implications for democracy. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research speaks to persistent concerns about the fragility of the world’s oldest democracy. It comes nearly four years after former President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 results inspired a mob of his supporters to violently storm the Capitol. About 4 in 10 registered voters say they are extremely or very worried about violent attempts to overturn the election results. A similar share is concerned about legal efforts to do so.

