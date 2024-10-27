They came to America looking for better lives — and better schools. The results were mixed

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The school system in Aurora, Colorado, is striving to accommodate more than 3,000 new students mostly from Venezuela and Colombia. Teachers have been helping them by translating vocabulary and handing out written instructions in Spanish. Outside the classrooms, it’s a different story. City Council has tried to dissuade Venezuelan immigrants from moving to Aurora by vowing not to spend any money helping newcomers. Former president Donald Trump has promised Aurora will be one of the first places he launches his program to deport migrants if he’s elected. Migrants arriving in the polarized U.S. have been bewildered by its divisions.

