Tens of thousands of demonstrators march across Italy calling for an end to war worldwide

ROME (AP) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in seven Italian cities calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Middle East, Ukraine and all global conflicts. Peaceful rallies Saturday were held in Rome, Turin, Milan, Florence, Bari, Palermo and Cagliari, with the support of hundreds of associations committed to peace, disarmament and human rights. The marches came in response to escalating violence in the Middle East and growing conflicts worldwide and denounced the diminished role of the United Nations on the global scene. In Rome, a few thousand demonstrators marched waving a giant rainbow flag in front of the Colosseum and a banner with the slogan: “Let’s stop wars. The time for peace is now!”

