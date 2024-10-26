Supporters of far-right British figure rally as anti-racism demonstrators mount counter-protest

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of supporters of jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson have marched through London as anti-racism demonstrators mounted a nearby counter protest. The so-called Unite the Kingdom march — planned by Robinson and supposed to feature him as speaker — led to calls Saturday for his freedom after he was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court. “We want Tommy out,” the crowd of mostly white men chanted. The march was countered by thousands of people organized by the group Stand Up to Racism who held signs saying “Refugees welcome” and “Oppose Tommy Robinson.”

