JJ Redick comes clean about watching game film in car wash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JJ Redick has come clean about watching game film at the car wash.

Baron Davis spotted him there Saturday and posted about it on the social platform X. Davis, a first-round pick in 1999, played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers, among others.

“Just ran into @jj_redick at the Car Wash. he had the Laptop watching film!!!! Players coach!!! Lakers in great hands,” Davis wrote.

Redick, in his first year as the Los Angeles Lakers coach, said a Lakers spokesperson told him about the social media post before the team was set to host the Sacramento Kings as the second game of a back-to-back.

“It’s the circumstance of the back-to-back,” he said, when asked how common it is for him to watch game film in public. “Basically, I spent last night and this morning on tying the bow from last night’s game and a little bit looking forward to today. This morning, it was no different.”

He said his two sons had basketball games in the afternoon and the car wash was next door.

“Very efficient use of time,” he said. “I watch a lot of film, but that’s not normal, no. Thanks, Baron.”

The Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 123-116 on Friday night for their first 2-0 start since 2010-11.

