Here’s a look at what came out of Blinken’s 11th trip to the Middle East

LONDON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s weeklong trip to the Middle East ended as expected without a cease-fire breakthrough for Gaza, but talks are being revived. Officials say U.S. and Israeli negotiators will be arriving in Qatar in the coming days. Blinken’s trip to Israel, Qatar and Saudi Arabia came after Israel’s killing of Hamas military chief Yahya Sinwar. Blinken says Sinwar’s death helped open a window for new talks on a cease-fire proposal that has been languishing for months. The main discussion this week focused on a post-war plan for Palestinian governance, reconstruction and security for the larger region.

