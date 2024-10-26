At least 115 dead and missing in massive flooding and landslides in Philippines

TALISAY, Philippines (AP) — The number of dead and missing in massive flooding and landslides in the Philippines has exceeded 100 and the president says many areas remain isolated by flood. Tropical Storm Trami blew away from the northwestern Philippines on Friday, leaving at least 81 people dead and 34 others missing. The death toll was expected to rise as reports come in from previously isolated areas. President Ferdinand Marcos raised concerns over reports by government forecasters that the storm could make a U-turn next week as it is pushed back by high-pressure winds in the South China Sea.

