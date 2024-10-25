Skip to Content
Shots fired by teens near Kennedy Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Teens were involved in a shooting at the area of Kennedy Park, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Police were called Thursday, October 24, regarding reports of shots near Kennedy Park.

Investigations revealed the shots were between two groups of teenagers. One group were in a white Tahoe and were confronted by another group when reports were heard of gunfire. The Tahoe and a 15-year-old were hit, according to YPD.

The second group left to the area of 23rd Street but the 15-year-old boy was found and arrested.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, says YPD.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

