President Biden formally apologizes for school system forcibly separating families from children

(NBC) - President Biden Friday formally apologized to native Americans for a government-run boarding school system that forcibly separated families and their children.

The president traveled to the Gila River Indian community in Arizona to deliver the remarks.

Starting in 1819, and continuing for at least 150 years, the U.S. had a policy which supported boarding schools that tried to force the assimilation of native Americans, native Alaskans and native Hawaiian children.

Students who attended those schools were taken from their parents and many were abused.

The president formally said he is sorry.

"After 150 years, nine states government eventually stopped the program. The federal government has never, never formally apologized for what happened. Until today, I formally apologize as President of the United States of America for what we did. I formally apologize," said President Biden.

Biden said the apology is his responsibility.