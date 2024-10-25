Skip to Content
New swap meet coming to Yuma County

ISAAC GUZMAN
By
Updated
Updated today at 11:51 AM
Published 11:48 AM


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There is a new Swap Meet coming to town.

95 Swap Meet is excited to be opening their doors located 3205 West Casino Drive, Somerton, AZ 85350.

They will be opening November 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. where there will be over 100 vendors.

Mangers Isaac and Luis Guzman share they are looking forward to offer vendors that used to sell at the old Swap Meet "Los Perros" a new venue where they can sell after the meet closed down about a year ago.

