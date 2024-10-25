New swap meet coming to Yuma County



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There is a new Swap Meet coming to town.

95 Swap Meet is excited to be opening their doors located 3205 West Casino Drive, Somerton, AZ 85350.

They will be opening November 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. where there will be over 100 vendors.

Mangers Isaac and Luis Guzman share they are looking forward to offer vendors that used to sell at the old Swap Meet "Los Perros" a new venue where they can sell after the meet closed down about a year ago.