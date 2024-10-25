Skip to Content
News

MCAS holds Halloween run and “Carnevil” events

By ,
Published 3:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local military base had an early Halloween celebration Friday morning.

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma hosted the "Dead-Dash Fun Run and "Carnevil."

Runners, including some wearing Halloween costumes, ran a two and a half mile course.

Soon after, they enjoyed a carnival with a variety of games with a Halloween twist.

"It's important to have these kinds of events on base because it takes people away from the work environment brings people together as well and allow them to get loose and test out their stamina and their fitness," said Christopher Sanchez, MCAS Combat Videographer.

The Halloween festivities continue with a "Trunk and Treat" event at the base.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content