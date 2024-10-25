MCAS holds Halloween run and “Carnevil” events

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local military base had an early Halloween celebration Friday morning.

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma hosted the "Dead-Dash Fun Run and "Carnevil."

Runners, including some wearing Halloween costumes, ran a two and a half mile course.

Soon after, they enjoyed a carnival with a variety of games with a Halloween twist.

"It's important to have these kinds of events on base because it takes people away from the work environment brings people together as well and allow them to get loose and test out their stamina and their fitness," said Christopher Sanchez, MCAS Combat Videographer.

The Halloween festivities continue with a "Trunk and Treat" event at the base.