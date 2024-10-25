Man shot in residential area on East 40th PL

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was arrested after shots were reported in the area of East 40th PL, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Police were called at about 9:42 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, regarding shots fired.

Investigations revealed a 29-year-old man was shot by a 24-year-old suspect, who was arrested and booked into Yuma County Detention Center.

The victim was taken for non-life-threatening injuries, according to YPD.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.