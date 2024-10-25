Bronze statue of Tuskegee airman found after theft from Detroit city park

DETROIT (AP) — A 600-pound bronze statue of a Tuskegee airman has been found after it was stolen from a city park. Detroit police said Friday that the statue of Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson was reported missing Wednesday evening from Rouge Park on Detroit’s far west side. It appeared to have been sawed off at the ankles. Cpl. Dan Donakowski says details on how and where it was recovered will be released soon. No arrests were reported. Investigators believe the statue was taken sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, possibly with the intention of selling the metal for scrap. Jefferson was a member of the famed Red Tails during World War II. The unit escorted bombers over Europe.

