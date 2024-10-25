AI is being used to send some households impacted by Helene and Milton $1,000 cash relief payments
Associated Press
Some hurricane-impacted households in North Carolina and Florida will receive one-time, direct cash payments of up to $1,500 on Friday. The nonprofit GiveDirectly is using AI to find low-income households in badly damaged areas and reaching out to them via an app used to manage SNAP benefits. GiveDirectly hopes the tech-forward model can inspire more cash relief programs for people affected by disasters.