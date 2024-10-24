Locals are reacting to the Foothills utilities rate increase

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - People throughout the Foothills are upset about an approved rate increase for Foothills Water and Sewer LLC.

The Arizona Corporation Commission approved a settlement between the Arizona Residential Utility Consumer Office, the commission staff, and Foothills Water and Sewer on October 17th.

The commission says Foothills sewer customers will see an increase of about 61%.

Water customers who use an average of over 3,490 gallons a month can expect an almost 6% increase.

Foothills water says these rate increases are needed to reinvest into systems to bring them up to modern standards which they say should around $19-million.

They also say the existing rates were from a long time ago.

But one local says that it's not good, especially for people who are already struggling financially.



“This puts people on a fixed income especially, in a really hard spot, what do they have to give up to pay just to survive in their house," said Foothills resident Ryan Swartz.

Some locals feel that the rate increase could have been handled differently.



“Well I’m… I’m disappointed, I guess I know there’s going to be a rate increase, let’s start lower, let’s let the people, let’s let the residents know exactly," said fellow foothills resident Marilyn Whitenton.

The Arizona Corporation Commission says that this increase was needed after foothills utilities purchased the company from Far West in improper conditions.

While the rate increase was dramatic they feel it was in the best interest of the people of the foothills.



“To bring the company into compliance with ADEQ, we are first and foremost concerned with the health and safety of our Arizona rate payers," said Jim O' Connor the chairmen for the Arizona Corporation Commission.

These new rates will go into effect on November 1.