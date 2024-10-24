Jewelry and Rolex event to raise money for Crossroads Mission

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Paul Benson Jewelers will be hosting a trunk show from October 23 to 26 to raise money for Crossroads Mission.

The trunk show will have jewelry and Rolexes for sale, with 10% of proceeds going towards the Mission.

"There's a couple of things worth mentioning about that, and that is we're not increasing the prices more above and beyond normal retail prices to account for that 10%," explained James Benson of Paul Benson Jewelers.

An event Paul Benson Jewelers held in February generated over $12,000 for Crossroads Mission to benefit the new men's shelter.