Jewelry and Rolex event to raise money for Crossroads Mission

By ,
Published 11:34 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Paul Benson Jewelers will be hosting a trunk show from October 23 to 26 to raise money for Crossroads Mission.

The trunk show will have jewelry and Rolexes for sale, with 10% of proceeds going towards the Mission.

"There's a couple of things worth mentioning about that, and that is we're not increasing the prices more above and beyond normal retail prices to account for that 10%," explained James Benson of Paul Benson Jewelers.

An event Paul Benson Jewelers held in February generated over $12,000 for Crossroads Mission to benefit the new men's shelter.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

