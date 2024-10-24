Fernando Valenzuela left a profound impact on the desert southwest

Dodgers' legend Fernando Valenzuela passes away at the age of 63 after leaving a profound impact on the desert southwest community.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dodgers and Mexican baseball legend Fernando Valenzuela has passed away at the age of 63.

In 1981 at the age of 20, Valenzuela became the first player to win Rookie of the Year and the CY Young in the same season. Valenzuela inspired the phenomenom known as "Fernandomania" and generations of Mexican players.

"The kids who play in Mexico, they want to be another Fernando," Francisco Villegas, who worked for and knew Valenzuela, said. "They have to work hard and Fernando put a real discipline in the Mexican players."

After playing 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, Valenzuela continued playing baseball, taking the mound for the Aguilas de Mexicali into his mid forties.

"Fernando was happy here," the San Luis resident Villegas said. "He said Francisco 'I will be back because I love San Luis. I love Yuma. I love Somerton. I will be back to play a game here to see my people.'"

Valenzuela was beloved by Dodger and Mexican baseball fans for not only his play on the mound, but also his special way of connecting with fans and the community.

"He came to San Luis Arizona," Villegas said when telling a story about Valenzuela taking his Mexican baseball club Tigres to San Luis. "300 to 500 people made a line and everyone got a signature from Fernando. That is why everybody loved Fernando because he gave time to the people."

Local radio host and Mexican-American baseball fan Victor Calderon was in attendance that day.

"Mexican Baseball is a big deal here in the desert southwest," Calderon said. "The whole night he could not have been more generous with his time. Everyone got a photo with him. Dodgers fans had jerseys and baseballs to sign and he signed every one."

Valenzuela's wife was a teacher and when signing players for Tigres (the ball club he owned) the pair put an emphasis on education.

"When meeting with Fernando or his wife, they always told us scouts to speak with the parents about their sons, continuing school," Villegas said. "The kids have to be in school. School and baseball."

43 years ago, Valenzuela pitched a complete game and got the win in Game 3 of the 1981 World Series against the New York Yankees. The Dodgers would go on to win four straight games to win the series in six games for their fifth championship.

The Dodgers have the chance to honor their legendary lefty in this year's World Series against the Bronx Bombers. Game 1 between the Dodgers and Yankees is set for Friday.