An extra point for the Warriors: NBA finds a missed free throw actually went in

NEW YORK (AP) — Golden State’s blowout win at Portland on Wednesday got a little better on Thursday.

One point better, to be precise.

The NBA found a scoring error, one where the Warriors weren’t credited with a free throw that De’Anthony Melton made with 2 minutes left in the third quarter. The league revealed the miscue on Thursday, changing the final score from 139-104 to 140-104.

Statisticians at the game recorded Melton as having missed both free throws in that sequence, even though Melton made the first one.

It became the fourth 140-point season opener in Warriors franchise history. Golden State scored 162 points — an NBA record for an opener — against Denver in 1990, the San Francisco Warriors scored 144 against Seattle in 1967, and San Francisco scored 140 against Detroit in 1962.

By either total, it was the most points allowed by Portland in an opener. The Trail Blazers gave up 129 against Cleveland to open the 1974-75 season — in a quadruple-overtime game.

It was also the biggest win ever by Golden State in an opener and the biggest loss by Portland to start a season. The extra point on Thursday just made it a little better for the Warriors, a little worse for the Trail Blazers.

Scoring errors are rare in NBA games, with teams employing several game-night statisticians and league officials also reviewing stats of all contests in real time.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA