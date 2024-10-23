Voters trust Harris on a number of issues. But is that what they’ll vote on?

WASHINGTON (AP) — If the presidential election hinged on abortion or climate change, Kamala Harris might be feeling pretty comfortable right now, based on the polls. The Democratic nominee is also competitive on economic issues against Republican Donald Trump. But Harris knows this is an extremely tight race — and that it could well serve as a test of just how much policy matters to voters. And which policies matter most. The latest poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs found that the vice president leads Trump on abortion, election integrity, climate change, taxes for the middle class and management of natural disasters.

