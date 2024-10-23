Tim Burton talks about his dread of AI as an exhibition of his work opens in London
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The imagination of Tim Burton has produced ghosts and ghouls, Martians, monsters and misfits. All are on display at an exhibition that is opening in London just in time for Halloween. “The World of Tim Burton” exhibition at London’s Design Museum includes 600 items from movie studio collections and Burton’s personal archive. It shows the genesis of films including “Edward Scissorhands,” “Batman,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Beetlejuice.” At a preview of the show on Wednesday, Burton said the thing that really scares him is AI. he said seeing a website that used AI to mix his drawings with Disney characters “gave me a weird sort of scary feeling inside.”