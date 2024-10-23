Skip to Content
As Seen on TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fall foliage glows outside Boston

By ,
today at 6:53 AM
Published 7:03 AM

HOPKINTON, Mass. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Leaves in hues of burnt orange and red fell in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, October 22, as parts of the state hit peak fall color.

The footage was filmed by Brian Levesque, who said he filmed it in Hopkinton, located 25 miles west of Boston, on Tuesday morning. "Another beautiful day in the fall," he wrote.

According to a fall foliage prediction map, the New England region reached peak Fall color in mid-late October.

Article Topic Follows: As Seen on TV

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content