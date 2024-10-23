CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fall foliage glows outside Boston

HOPKINTON, Mass. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Leaves in hues of burnt orange and red fell in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, October 22, as parts of the state hit peak fall color.

The footage was filmed by Brian Levesque, who said he filmed it in Hopkinton, located 25 miles west of Boston, on Tuesday morning. "Another beautiful day in the fall," he wrote.

According to a fall foliage prediction map, the New England region reached peak Fall color in mid-late October.