AWC Esports match to be nationally broadcasted

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College Esports team will have their game livestreamed nationally.

The Tier 1 Valorant match against Columbia Basin College will be livestreamed by the National Junior College Athletics Association Esports.

“It makes me incredibly happy that the team is getting the opportunity to be recognized nationally and to

showcase their talents. I hope everyone tunes in to support AWC Esports," said Quentin Hennig, Head Coach of AWC Esports.

Valorant is a 5v5 shooter game where teams compete to score between offensive and defensive alternating rounds.

AWC Valorant team members and their display names are as follows:

Stellar - Daniel Perez

MrJoe - Ashton Romero

Abe - Abraham Aguilar

matu - Matthew Linarez

Armando999999999 - Armando Ceniceros

Zaoma - Joseph Dunton

epi - Joaquin Encinas

ChillWinter - Angel Bustos

The match will be on Thursday, October 24 at 5 p.m. MST, and can be watched on YouTube or Twitch.