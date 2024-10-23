AWC Esports match to be nationally broadcasted
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College Esports team will have their game livestreamed nationally.
The Tier 1 Valorant match against Columbia Basin College will be livestreamed by the National Junior College Athletics Association Esports.
“It makes me incredibly happy that the team is getting the opportunity to be recognized nationally and to
showcase their talents. I hope everyone tunes in to support AWC Esports," said Quentin Hennig, Head Coach of AWC Esports.
Valorant is a 5v5 shooter game where teams compete to score between offensive and defensive alternating rounds.
AWC Valorant team members and their display names are as follows:
Stellar - Daniel Perez
MrJoe - Ashton Romero
Abe - Abraham Aguilar
matu - Matthew Linarez
Armando999999999 - Armando Ceniceros
Zaoma - Joseph Dunton
epi - Joaquin Encinas
ChillWinter - Angel Bustos
The match will be on Thursday, October 24 at 5 p.m. MST, and can be watched on YouTube or Twitch.