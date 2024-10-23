Arizona Republican pleads guilty for failing to perform her duty

TUCSON, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An Arizona Republican has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for failing to perform her duty.

As part of her plea deal, Peggy Judd admitted to refusing to perform her duty to certify the midterm election during a Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting in 2022.

Prosecutors recommended Judd serve 90 days of probation. That punishment would extend through the certification of this upcoming presidential election.

Another Republican supervisor was also charged for his involvement to delay the certification. He pleaded not guilty.