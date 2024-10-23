Skip to Content
Arizona Community Foundation host 25th Annual Heart of Yuma Awards

today at 5:48 AM
Published 5:56 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Community Foundation hosted the 25th Annual Heart of Yuma Awards Tuesday night.

The event honored generous donors and dedicated non-profit organizations that tirelessly serve the Yuma community.

This year's winners include the following:

  • Angie Mitchell
  • The Jones Family
  • Arizona Western College (AWC) Foundation
  • Kids Cuddle Kit Closet
  • Culligan Water
  • Katrina Elk
  • Chris Jones
  • Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls
  • Mary Campbell
  • Howard Blitz

"I just feel so prod to be a member of this community. This community has so many great people in it and that's what makes Yuma great is the people. It's just wonderful to be a part of something like this," Blitz expressed.

