Arizona Community Foundation host 25th Annual Heart of Yuma Awards
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Community Foundation hosted the 25th Annual Heart of Yuma Awards Tuesday night.
The event honored generous donors and dedicated non-profit organizations that tirelessly serve the Yuma community.
This year's winners include the following:
- Angie Mitchell
- The Jones Family
- Arizona Western College (AWC) Foundation
- Kids Cuddle Kit Closet
- Culligan Water
- Katrina Elk
- Chris Jones
- Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls
- Mary Campbell
- Howard Blitz
"I just feel so prod to be a member of this community. This community has so many great people in it and that's what makes Yuma great is the people. It's just wonderful to be a part of something like this," Blitz expressed.