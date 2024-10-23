A Venezuelan media tycoon is charged in a bribery conspiracy in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — A Venezuelan media tycoon has been charged in federal court in Florida for what authorities say was his role in laundering money in a conspiracy to siphon more than $1 billion from Venezuela’s state oil company. A federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment Wednesday charging Raul Gorrin Belisario in an alleged scheme to launder funds he obtained from Petróleos de Venezuela S.A in exchange of hundreds of millions of dollars in bribery payments to Venezuelan officials. The U.S. Justice Department says Gorrin, who is considered a fugitive, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

