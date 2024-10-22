Woman rescued after being wedged between boulders after trying to grab her phone

HUNTER VALLEY, Australia (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A woman was rescued after being wedged between two boulders in a nightmare seven-hour ordeal in Australia's Hunter Valley, the New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance Service said.

The ambulance service said Matilda Campbell slipped into a three-metre crevice and got wedged between two boulders while trying to retrieve her phone. Campbell's friends called emergency services after an hour spent unsuccessfully trying to free her.

The ambulance service said several boulders, including one weighing over half a ton, had to be removed to access Campbell's feet and the team then had to navigate her through a tight "S" bend over the course of an hour.

Campbell was freed seven hours after her ordeal began with only minor scratches and bruises. She unfortunately didn't retrieve her phone.

"In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic, I had never encountered a job quite like this. It was challenging but incredibly rewarding," rescue paramedic Peter Watts said.

In a Facebook post, Campbell said: "It's safe to say I'm the most accidental-prone person ever. I am okay just have some injuries I’m recovering from, no more rock exploration for me for a while!"

"I wanted to give the biggest shoutout to my friends, the team who worked so hard to get me out. I'm forever thankful as most likely I would not be here today. I love you guys and you mean the world to me," she added.