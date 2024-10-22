Tropical storm swamps Philippine provinces in widespread flooding and trap people, some on roofs

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Torrential rain set off by an approaching storm has swamped eastern Philippine cities and towns in widespread floods that trapped people, some on their roofs, and sparked frantic appeals for rescue boats and trucks. The government shut down public schools and government offices, except those urgently needed for disaster-response, on the entire main island of Luzon on Wednesday to protect millions of people as Tropical Storm Trami blew closer from the Pacific. The storm has sustained winds of 53 mph and was forecast to hit the coast of northeastern province of Aurora on Wednesday night. Thousands have moved to emergency shelters, and storm warnings were raised in more than two dozen northern and central provinces, including in the capital, Manila.

