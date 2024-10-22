President Biden extends student loan payment pause

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Federal student loan payments for some eight million borrowers will remain on pause for six months or longer, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education.

The borrowers who are excused from their monthly payments are those enrolled in the Biden administration's new Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan.

A federal court issued an injunction earlier this year preventing the administration from implementing parts of the SAVE plan.

It's President Biden's latest attempt to forgive student debt as the administration continues to defend the plan against legal battles waged by Republicans.

Before the legal challenges, the Education Department had already forgiven $5.5 billion in student debt for 414,000 borrowers through the SAVE plan.