Biden-⁠Harris Administration launches SAVE program for student loan borrowers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Biden-Harris Administration has launched the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan for student loan borrowers.

The plan is an income-driven repayment plan that calculates the payments based on the person's income and family size.

It also offers lower monthly loan payments.

I talked to Arizona Western College and the U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal about what this will mean for borrowers and how they are able to make payments to their loan balances and still afford the basic necessities.

To learn how you can enroll visit StudentAid.gov/SAVE.

