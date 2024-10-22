Skip to Content
Local agencies to host National Prescription Take Back this weekend

today at 9:18 AM
Published 11:20 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) are respectively teaming up with Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host the National Prescription Take Back this weekend.

According to both agencies, the event is to give the Yuma community a chance to get rid of "expired, unused and unwanted prescriptions drugs" from their homes in order to prevent pill abuse, theft and accidental poisoning.

Both agencies say they will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. However, liquids, syringes, sharps, illegal drugs, and inhalers are not accepted.

Both events will start at 10:00am Saturday until 2:00pm The event hosted by YPD will take place at the YPD headquarters located at 1500 S. 1st Avenue while the event hosted by YSCO will take place at the YCSO Foothills Substation located at 13190 E. South Frontage Road.

Both events are free and anonymous. To learn more about the events, read the YPD and YCSO press releases below respectively.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

